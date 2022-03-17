iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Trading 7.9% Higher

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $36.48. 2,856,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,770,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54.
