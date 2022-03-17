iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 1,881,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,552,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12.
