iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 64,582 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 59,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.