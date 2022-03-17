iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up 2.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWT. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000.

Shares of EWT traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.70. 6,269,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,612. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

