iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175,300 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 12.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $102,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $6.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.94. 31,869,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,119,621. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

