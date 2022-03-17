iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned about 5.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $52,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $103.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $115.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

