iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 35,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 355,019 shares.The stock last traded at $150.27 and had previously closed at $149.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.48.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,877,000 after acquiring an additional 902,241 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,571,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,169,000 after acquiring an additional 873,805 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,811,000 after acquiring an additional 189,750 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.