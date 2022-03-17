iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 167,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,817,313 shares.The stock last traded at $266.93 and had previously closed at $265.62.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

