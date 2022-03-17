iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after buying an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,313. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.37 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

