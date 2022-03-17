iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

IJH opened at $265.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

