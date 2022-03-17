iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 239,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,168. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.