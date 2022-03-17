iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after buying an additional 111,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,119,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after buying an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $152.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.17 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

