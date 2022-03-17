iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,603,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.40 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.