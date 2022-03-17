Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Isoray shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 330,854 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Isoray by 150.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Isoray by 6,146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Isoray during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Isoray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

