Ispolink (ISP) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Ispolink (ISP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Ispolink has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00035684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00105229 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.