Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) vs. Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Critical Analysis

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) and Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sonendo and Item 9 Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo N/A N/A N/A Item 9 Labs -52.53% -11.86% -9.82%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sonendo and Item 9 Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 1 4 0 2.80 Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sonendo presently has a consensus target price of $16.98, suggesting a potential upside of 214.44%. Item 9 Labs has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Item 9 Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than Sonendo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Sonendo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonendo and Item 9 Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Item 9 Labs $21.94 million 4.70 -$10.91 million ($0.16) -6.87

Sonendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Item 9 Labs.

Summary

Sonendo beats Item 9 Labs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.

Item 9 Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

