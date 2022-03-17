IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Up 3.8%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 37,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,375,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

