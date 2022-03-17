Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given Top Pick Rating at Citigroup

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

NYSE JBL opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39. Jabil has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $164,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,505 shares of company stock worth $6,583,154. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

