Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Trading Up 8.4%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. 223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.36% of Jacob Forward ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

