Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

NYSE J traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.03. 873,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,380. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average is $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

