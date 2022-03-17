Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average is $134.42.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

