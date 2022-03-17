Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Janus International Group stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $41,547,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Janus International Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $44,087,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,972,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth $21,835,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

