Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 4.7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.34. 1,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 78,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
