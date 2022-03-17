Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 4.7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.34. 1,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 78,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

