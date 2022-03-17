Jason Lee Bonfigt Buys 5,000 Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) CFO Jason Lee Bonfigt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SUNW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 2,057,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. Sunworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 961,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 1,147.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 460,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 39,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunworks by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 97,834 shares during the period. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

