Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,808,000 after acquiring an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after acquiring an additional 76,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.93.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $158.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

