JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 144.73 ($1.88). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 141.75 ($1.84), with a volume of 7,135,068 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.30) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.71) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 628.57 ($8.17).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.08.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($27,698,309.49).

About JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.