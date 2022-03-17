Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lantheus in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,173 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $582,448.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 70.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after acquiring an additional 624,459 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,820 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

