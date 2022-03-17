Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HGV. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

HGV stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

