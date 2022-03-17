Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Renault SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renault in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RNLSY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

