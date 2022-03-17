Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of ZEAL opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

