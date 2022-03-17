Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on POSH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POSH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 827,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,770. The company has a market capitalization of $974.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $122,988 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth about $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,311,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Poshmark by 26.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,537 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Poshmark by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 776,880 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 141,470 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.