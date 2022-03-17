Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

RealReal stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. 3,484,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.81. RealReal has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $712.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.52.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RealReal will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,950 shares of company stock worth $1,125,362. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 43,067 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 22.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 12.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of RealReal by 64.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

