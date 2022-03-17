Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA – Get Rating) received a €6.00 ($6.59) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOKIA. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.77) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.81) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.14) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.03) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.08 ($6.68).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.19) and a one year high of €5.95 ($6.54).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

