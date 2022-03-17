Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

