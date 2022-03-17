Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jackson Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.60 EPS.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

JXN stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,874,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,607,000 after purchasing an additional 481,362 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,049,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 444,200.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

