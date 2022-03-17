Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Atlas Copco AB’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Copco in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATLKY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.00.

ATLKY stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion.

About Atlas Copco (Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.