Jeffrey Gordon Richards Sells 28,240 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $537,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gordon Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $626,880.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $687,680.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00.

BIGC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. 1,356,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,452. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in BigCommerce by 18.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after buying an additional 630,240 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $113,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BigCommerce by 72.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,124,000 after acquiring an additional 439,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIGC. Truist Financial cut their price target on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.