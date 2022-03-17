Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,244. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

