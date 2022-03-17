Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,026 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.94. 10,231,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,707,752. The company has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.