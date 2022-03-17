Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,026 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.
About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
