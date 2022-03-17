Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,252 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 4,247,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Kraft Heinz Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

