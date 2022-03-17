Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,822 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T remained flat at $$23.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,595,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,692,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.