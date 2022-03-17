Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 229.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,990 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.00. 4,737,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,562. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29.

