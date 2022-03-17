Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $428.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.30.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

