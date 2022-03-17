Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 13.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.92. 2,449,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

