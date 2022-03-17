Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTCF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 218,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.

