JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JOAN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 560,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,283. The firm has a market cap of $534.53 million and a P/E ratio of 6.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

