JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Trading Down 4.9%

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.75. 11,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 347,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $516.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in JOANN during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

