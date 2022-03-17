Joanna Rees Sells 253 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICOGet Rating) Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joanna Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 8th, Joanna Rees sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.80, for a total value of $1,523,400.00.
  • On Friday, February 4th, Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $833,701.80.

FICO traded down $3.52 on Thursday, hitting $480.20. 276,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,647. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.57 and its 200-day moving average is $431.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

