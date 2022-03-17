JOE Market Capitalization Hits $181.62 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $181.62 million and approximately $76.42 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045783 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.70 or 0.06853808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,000.05 or 1.00155552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040480 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 183,269,095 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

