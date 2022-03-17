John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Trading Down 0.1%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

